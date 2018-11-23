BEAUMONT — Tuesday, 12News told you about the Smith Family, a Southeast Texas family that spends their Thanksgiving giving back. They feed the less fortunate a full meal. Thursday was the fourth year they've done this at Mannings in Beaumont.

Their goal was to feed more people than ever this year, and they pulled it off. They fed 180 people that would have likely gone without, otherwise. People like LJ West, who's far from home this year.

"I thank God and I hope that they just keep giving," said West.

West said God pulled him up from a downward spiral, and continues to bring blessings into his life. He's thankful for the Smith family.

Josh Smith started the tradition four years ago. He said they've had an overwhelming amount of support preparing this year's meal.

"A lot of people have reached, my dad's phone has not stopped ringing," said Smith.

Smith is grateful for the extra help, feeding one-hundred and eighty people is a lot of work. He said this is the first year the entire event hasn't come out of his own pocket, and it's lifted a huge financial burden.

They also provided blankets, clothes, hygiene products and other comforts for anyone that needed them. Smith said seeing people leave with a full belly and smile on their face is humbling.

"We take baths for granted, these people, they cherish a bath, they don't get them everyday, so little things like that make a big difference in these people's lives," Smith said.

Their small act of kindness left a lasting impact, and a lot to be thankful for, especially for LJ West.

"I'm thankful for God seeing me alive cause everybody not here right now, they're either in the hospital, they're locked up, or they're dead," West said.

