BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are looking for the thieves who crashed a truck into Computer Dimensions on Dowlen early Monday morning.

The company announced the robbery in a Facebook post Tuesday. Workers posted saying, "5 people wearing all black, masks, hoods & gloves took all of our demos."

A Beaumont Police spokesperson says at least four suspects were involved.

One of the owners of Computer Dimensions tells 12News the thieves smashed through the glass windows and through a metal door before stealing merchandise. The store was close at the time, and no one was hurt.

