At least one killed when plane collides with paraglider in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says

There are three different crash sites related to this plane crash that are several miles apart away from each other.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead after a small plane struck a paraglider Tuesday morning in a rural area of Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The deceased person was found in a yard near Weston Lakes, according to Fort Bend County Constable Chad Norvell. It's unknown if this person was in the plane that crashed or the paraglider.

There are at least three different scenes related to this plane crash.

Air 11 flew over the area and initially found debris from the plane crash near Bowser Road, southwest of Fulshear, in the area of the Brazos River Sportsmen's Club, which is a firing range adjacent to the river.

The second scene was found several miles south of that location, along Highway 36 near Orchard. This is where a parachute was found.

A witness told KHOU 11 News they saw a person parachute out of the aircraft and there was smoke visible.

The third scene was where the deceased person was found. This was in the Weston Lakes community on Waterloo Court.

Deputies said there is no danger to the community.

@TxDPSSoutheast is responding to a fatal plane crash in Fort Bend County.



The crash occurred near Fulshear.



The FAA has been notified and is responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/7rLCzAIoFN — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) December 21, 2021

KHOU 11 reporter David Gonzalez is following this developing story and will have live updates on KHOU 11 News at noon.

David González on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram