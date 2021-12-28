Small business owners express renewed hope for 2022 after adapting to the pandemic

From shutdowns to staffing shortages, it's been a struggle. No one knows that better than Dennis Moncla, the owner of Colorado Canyon Mini-Golf Course.



“At the beginning, it was brutal. We had to shut down for months,” Moncla said. “After that, we were able to open the miniature golf since it's self-social distancing, but it was a while before we could open the arcade again.”



Businesses had to adapt in order to survive, and help came from the government and organizations like the SBA. They offer to counsel the business owners.



"There in Beaumont, you've got a Small Business Development Center, SBDC, an outstanding organization, and they're a direct partner with the SBA. They're totally free to help every small business owner problem they have," said SBA district director Tim Jeffcoat.



The SBA and business owners alike are looking forward to a prosperous 2022.