Small business owners express renewed hope for 2022 after adapting to the pandemic

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's been a tough year for many small businesses with many owners having to find ways to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Small Business Administration, there is help for small business owners. They want business owners to know there's support to help them succeed in 2022.
A long two years for small business owners brought a renewed hope that 2022 will be better.
From shutdowns to staffing shortages, it's been a struggle. No one knows that better than Dennis Moncla, the owner of Colorado Canyon Mini-Golf Course.
“At the beginning, it was brutal. We had to shut down for months,” Moncla said. “After that, we were able to open the miniature golf since it's self-social distancing, but it was a while before we could open the arcade again.”
Businesses had to adapt in order to survive, and help came from the government and organizations like the SBA. They offer to counsel the business owners.
"There in Beaumont, you've got a Small Business Development Center, SBDC, an outstanding organization, and they're a direct partner with the SBA. They're totally free to help every small business owner problem they have," said SBA district director Tim Jeffcoat.
The SBA and business owners alike are looking forward to a prosperous 2022.
If you are thinking about starting a new business in the new year, here's some advice.
“In the right industry this is the perfect time to open up,” Moncla said. “You just need to know what you are opening and what you are doing. But if you have a dream follow it.”