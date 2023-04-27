Kristel Sabel owns "Creaciones Kris", which is a piñata business her family started more than 25 years ago in Mexico. 14 years ago, she brought it to the US.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The VIVA! Beaumont Hispanic Heritage Festival is happening this weekend with a goal of spotlighting the rich Hispanic culture currently present in the Southeast Texas community.

City leaders invite the public to explore Hispanic culture through salsa dancing, card games and Hispanic cuisine at the festival Sunday, April 30, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event takes place at the Main Library Outdoor Plaza on 784 Main Street in downtown Beaumont

Many local artists and businesses will be there, such as small-business owner Kristel Sabel.

Sabel owns "Creaciones Kris", which is a piñata business that her family started more than 25 years ago in Mexico.

Sabel brought the family business to the United States 14 years ago and now her piñatas will be featured at Sunday's festival.

She says festival goers will see eight traditionally star-shaped piñatas. They're each four feet tall and made from newspaper, glue and tape.

"Everything I do I really love it, and when I see the face of the people when they take it that's very special for me. It was a big order and I'm so thankful for them to give me the opportunity to work for them," Sabel said.

The business-owner says she spent an entire month preparing the large piñatas for the festival.

The event will feature a live salsa performance, plus music from Houston-based Tejano band, Sandy G y Los Gavilanes and Beaumont-based band, Grupo Kinto Poder.

There will also be Lucha libre wrestling and the opportunity for attendees to play the traditional Hispanic card game, Lotería.

A variety of food trucks will offer options for all to enjoy and beer and micheladas will also be available for purchase.

Admission is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

No outside alcohol, tents/canopies, large umbrellas, pets or cooking equipment will be permitted. Coolers and bags subject to search, according to the release.

The event will resume as normal, rain or shine.