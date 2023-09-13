Human remains of Buna resident found in yard

A family member went to his house to check on him and remains next to the porch.

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found outside of a house in Buna on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased is identified as Ronald Racca, 73, of Jasper County, according to the Jasper County Sherriff's Department.

A family member went to his house to check on him and found remains next to the porch.

Foul play is not suspected.

Justice of the Peace Mike Smith has ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.