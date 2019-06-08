WINNIE, Texas — A nine-month undercover investigation led to the arrest of 16 people in Chambers County on Monday.

The District Attorney's office handed down 19 sealed indictments in connection with the investigation, and those arrested Monday are facing felony charges.

Investigators say most of the charges are for distributing illegal drugs, primarily methamphetamine.

This investigation began after a traffic stop by a deputy on October 11, 2018.

The sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation on Lambert “Ray” Myers when a vehicle was seen leaving his home in Winnie according to a Chambers County Sheriff's Office news release. A traffic stop was made and three were arrested for possessing over 5 ounces of methamphetamine according to the release.

"That traffic stop revealed a methamphetamine arrest that then continued to grow into an undercover investigation," said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

A search warrant was obtained for Myers’ residence, and an additional 2 ounces of meth was found according to the release.

Investigators said Myers was responsible for the sale and distribution of over 20 kilograms (44 lbs) of meth in 2.5 months, worth in Chambers, Jefferson and Orange counties.

Estimated street value for the sale and distribution of 20 kilograms was half a million dollars. Myers was ultimately prosecuted and convicted and was sentence to 180 months in federal prison according to the release.

Restaurant owner and Winnie resident Angela Jones is praising law enforcement for the quick work on the arrests.

Jones owns Deep South Cuisine and says she's lived in Winnie all her life.

"We have a lot of respect for them cause they are doing everything they can to see the community safe," said Jones.

The undercover operation involved several agencies, including the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, Chambers County District Attorney's Office, the FBI, DEA and the Beaumont Police Department.

Sheriff Hawthorne said meth is an issue in Winnie and the surrounding areas.

"There is no doubt that the distributing of methamphetamine in the Winnie-Stowell area has been pretty simple and we think we have crippled that today," said Sheriff Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said more arrests are expected to follow, even after the 19 who have already been indicted.

"We still have more indictments that she [The District Attorney] will be turning down and we will do this again in the coming months," Sheriff Hawthorne explained.

Following Monday's arrests, Jones said she is feeling better about her city returning to its peaceful way.

"We just want our community back," said Jones.

From a Chambers County Sheriff's Office news release:

In combination with this undercover operation, an increased proactive enforcement focusing on illicit drugs in the Winnie/Stowell area was conducted for this same time period. The result was the arrests of 73 individuals (50 Felony, 23 Misdemeanor), the filing of 118 cases and the seizure of powder and crack cocaine, opioids, marijuana, psychedelics, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), more than 3 lbs of methamphetamines, US currency and illegal firearms. Also, during this proactive narcotic investigation, our deputies discovered several local registered sex offenders violating the rules of registering as a sex offender with our office; this has led to several additional felony arrest warrants being issued.

