PORT ACRES — Editorial Note: In a previous version of this story, 12News was told by Port Arthur Police that the boy was killed by a riding lawnmower. The mother told 12News her son was riding on a tractor when he fell off.

Port Arthur Police are investigating after a child died in an accident involving a tractor.

Officers responded to a possible motor vehicle accident on 63rd Street just past 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene, officers found a 6-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The boy was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The mother later told 12News that her son was riding in the bucket of a tractor while his dad was driving. He fell out and was crushed by the tractor and run over with the box blade.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

