PORT ACRES — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a child died in an accident involving a lawnmower.

Officers responded to a possible motor vehicle accident on 63rd Street just past 2:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Once on scene, officers found a 6-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The boy was transported to Christus St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The Chief of Port Arthur Police told 12News on scene that the father of the child was cutting grass on a riding lawn mower with the child in his lap. They say the little boy fell off the lawnmower.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release...

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

