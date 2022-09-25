Six teens making rap video in custody after waving guns around at apartment complex, police say

Of the nine teens detained, six were arrested and the three other were released at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Six teens are in custody after police say they were waving guns in the air at an apartment complex while they were making a rap video.

Police responded to the 100 block of Dresden Drive near Blanco for reports of a disturbance involving guns.

Officers said there were at least 13 teens waving guns around in the common area of an apartment complex.

Police announced themselves and gave clear commands to the suspects to drop the firearms and get on the ground.

While some of them complied, others began to try to run from the officers.

A total of nine people were detained and four firearms, including three handguns and an AR style pistol, were recovered.

Police discovered that several of the teen detained had outstanding warrants.

The group of teens told officers they were attempting to make a rap video.

Video evidence was discovered that was used to help identify which individuals were in possession of each firearm recovered. Of the nine teens detained, six were arrested and the three were released at the scene.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.