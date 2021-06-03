Situational awareness course held to provide information on active attack incidents and home safety

The course will provide information to the public on active attack incidents, ATM skimmers, and home safety.

LIBERTY, Texas — The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office would like to invite the public to an informative course on situational awareness Thursday, June 10, from 6 p.m., to 8:30 p.m.

The course is Situational Awareness for the Public and will provide information to the public on active attack incidents, ATM skimmers, and home safety.

We will also be covering several other topics related to the Public’s Safety at home or away.

This class is free to the public. Masks are encouraged but not required. We will also be practicing social distancing which limits our class size to the first 15 people who wish to participate.

Refreshments will be served.

The training will be held at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office located at 2400 Beaumont Ave, Liberty, Texas, 77575.