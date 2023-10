The crash was located at at FM 770 and Coe Rd, near Saratoga.

KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday.

The crash was located at at FM 770 and Coe Rd, near Saratoga according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Davis told 12News that there were multiple injuries and possibly one person trapped.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.