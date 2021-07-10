Deadly single-vehicle crash along MLK Jr. Drive in Port Arthur under investigation

Officers received the call just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detectives with the Port Arthur Police Department are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead Saturday morning.

It happened in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Port Arthur. Officers received the call just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

12News crew was at the scene. Multiple first responders were seen surrounding a blue pickup truck that appeared to be wrecked. Jaws of life tools were also seen near the vehicle.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.