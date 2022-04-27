Port Arthur crash sends 1 to the hospital in unknown condition

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department were called to the scene after a report of an unresponsive driver.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the scene of a single-vehicle car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Freeman Avenue In Port Arthur.

A 12News crew was at the scene.

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department were called to the scene after a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

