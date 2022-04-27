x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Port Arthur crash sends 1 to the hospital in unknown condition

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department were called to the scene after a report of an unresponsive driver.
Credit: EJ Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the scene of a single-vehicle car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Freeman Avenue In Port Arthur.

A 12News crew was at the scene.

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department were called to the scene after a report of an unresponsive driver in a vehicle, according to police. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Credit: KBMT

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Group of volunteers helping to build new church in Silsbee