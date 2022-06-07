'I still believe there still is kindness' | Single mother from Orange robbed after letting stranger borrow her phone

All it took was three minutes for a man to steal $200 from the woman.

ORANGE, Texas — A woman from Orange is warning the community after her kindness to a stranger was repaid with a crime.

It took less than three minutes for a stranger to steal $200 from Natally Quintanilla's account. The theft happened after a man asked to borrow her phone to make a phone call.

Quintanilla was working at the Best Western in Orange Friday morning when a man walked into the lobby and asked her for a favor.

“He did ask to borrow my phone,” Quintanilla said. “At that time, I did feel something funny. I gave him the phone from the front desk, and he denied that one, and he asked to use my phone because he needed to look up directions.”

Despite her uneasiness, Quintanilla gave the man her phone. He had it in his hands for less than three minutes, but that was all he needed to transfer $200 from her Cash App account.

“By the time I realized, he was already in the car speeding off to leave,” Quintanilla said. “I did make a report but they haven't gotten back to me.”

Quintanilla feels her willingness to help got her in trouble.

“You try to be nice,” Quintanilla sad. “You try to be there for other people.”

Orange Police are investigating the crime. However, Quintanilla still wanted the community to hear her story.

Quintanilla is hoping to prevent this from happening to anyone else. Some people have already fallen victim to the man's crime.

“I had several people text me saying he has scammed them as well,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla is a single mother who works hard to pay the bills. Being out $200 has taken its toll on her.

“I was upset I was crying that day,” Quintanilla said. “I was really mad.”

Despite how this story started, the ending renewed Quintanilla's faith in humanity. A good Samaritan stepped in to make things right.

“Someone came and helped me, and blessed me with what was taken from me,” Quintanilla said. “So, at the same time, I still believe there still is kindness out there."

Anyone who knows or thinks they may know the suspect is asked to contact Orange Police or Crime Stoppers.

