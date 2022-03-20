Singer with Southeast Texas ties set to make big debut on American Idol on Sunday

Fritz Hager's family said they have listened, “to him charm family and friends with original songs played on an acoustic guitar.”

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A singer with Southeast Texas ties is making his big debut on a popular television series on Sunday night.

Fritz Hager III, 22, is set to make his debut on American Idol. He and his family said they would love for the Southeast Texas community to tune in and watch.

Hager was born in Dallas but has generational Southeast Texas roots.

The singer’s maternal grandfather, Joe Drago, lives in Port Arthur with his uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will be in Port Arthur Sunday night to attend a watch party to see Hager sing.

Hager’s family said they have listened, “to him charm family and friends with original songs played on an acoustic guitar.” That guitar was given to him by his maternal grandmother 10 years ago.

Hager’s mom, Sarina Hager, said her son has done very well so far on American Idol.

While the singer is not native to the area, the Southeast Texas community is one that is special to him and his family. The family hopes that the Southeast Texas community will support Fritz Hager on his journey.

Fritz Hager wrote a song about the Gulf Coast being that he spent many years on Galveston beaches.

Hager will perform at a live concert at the Foundry Coffee House in Tyler from 6:30 until it is time for him to perform at American Idol.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device