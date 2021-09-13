Silver alert issued for Louisiana man staying in Beaumont after Ida

Police said 73-year-old Daryl McLafferty wandered off from a Beaumont hotel.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police need the help of the community to locate a missing Louisiana man with dementia who police say wandered off from Woodspring Suites.

A silver alert was issued for 73-year-old Daryl McLafferty on Monday. McLafferty was staying at Woodspring Suites near Washington and I-10 in Beaumont due to Hurricane Ida according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

McLafferty is 5’8, 180 lbs, has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen on Saturday around 6 p.m. wearing a maroon polo shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and slippers, the department said in a Facebook post.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

He has medical issues including dementia and is believed to have wandered from Woodspring Suites on foot.

