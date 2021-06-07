Silver Alert issued for woman last seen in Castroville

Edith Hundley, 78, has a diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and was last seen on Monday afternoon.

CASTROVILLE, Texas — There's a Silver Alert in effect for a woman missing in Medina County. She was last seen on Monday afternoon in Castroville.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Edith Hundley. She has a diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. Hundley is 78, 5’ 00”, weighs 113 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a dark purple shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities said Hundley was last seen at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 5, in the 900 Block of County Road 473.

Law enforcement officials believe Hundley’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.