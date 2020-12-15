Silver Alert: Beaumont police need help locating 74-year-old

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are asking for you help in locating a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Kell Jones was last seen wearing a lavender long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. He was driving a white Ford F-150 extended cab. Its plates read HST-3470.
Jones is 5'8" and is 150 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes.
If you see him, you're asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.