Silver Alert: Beaumont police need help locating 74-year-old

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are asking for you help in locating a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Kell Jones was last seen wearing a lavender long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. He was driving a white Ford F-150 extended cab. Its plates read HST-3470.

Jones is 5'8" and is 150 lbs. with gray hair and green eyes.

If you see him, you're asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

