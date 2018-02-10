SILSBEE — Silsbee Police received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night regarding a suspicious animal in a neighborhood.

Chief Waylan Rhodes with the Silsbee Police Department told 12News that he sent his officers out to take a look around.

When officers arrived they were surprised two find not one but two frisky pigs roaming around the neighborhood.

Officers were able to take the smaller one into custody but Chief Rhodes said that one is still on the loose.

Chief Rhodes laughed about the situation saying this may have been the best suspect the department has taken into custody.

They posted this post on their Facebook.

Chief Rhodes says that the pig was given to a new loving home on Tuesday.

Way to bring home the bacon, fellas.

© 2018 KBMT