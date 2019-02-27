SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Police Department received DNA lab results on Wednesday confirming the identity of a body recently found as Silsbee woman Susan Beyer.

Silsbee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Blackwell said the results came from a lab in Brandon, Mississippi. He said the results have positively identified Susan Beyer.

Blackwell said the autopsy has not yet determined an official cause of death.