SILSBEE, Texas — A retired Silsbee police officer died on Sunday, February 3, at his home.

Larry Daigle, 63, served Silsbee PD for 32 years according to a Facebook post from the department. He served first as a patrol officer, moving up as sergeant, lieutenant and finally assistant chief of police before his retirement in November 2011.

"Larry loved his family and enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the post says. "His hobbies were gardening, hunting, fishing, making sausage and boudin, driving his tractor and listening to some good ole Cajun music."

The visitation will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Farmers Funeral Home located at 415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee. The funeral service is Wednesday, February 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Farmers Funeral Home.

"Assistant Chief Daigle you are commended for your long tenured service to the citizens of Silsbee," the post says. "You will be dearly missed. May God rest your servant soul."

Larry Daigle, 63 of Silsbee passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home. Larry was home grown Texan born in Beaumont on May 2, 1955. Larry found his passion to be law enforcement and began his career with the Silsbee Police Department in November of 1979 before retiring in November of 2011. During his career with SPD, Larry served as a patrol officer first before rising through the ranks to Sergeant, Lieutenant and Assistant Chief of Police. Larry served with the City of Silsbee Police Department for 32 years.

Larry loved his family and enjoyed being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. His hobbies were gardening, hunting, fishing, making sausage and boudin, driving his tractor and listening to some good ole Cajun music. He was always available and willing to help others and was often seen around town visiting local businesses.

Assistant Chief Daigle you are commended for your long tenured service to the citizens of Silsbee. You will be dearly missed. May God rest your servant soul.

Blessed are the peacekeepers for they shall be called the children of God. Matthew 5:9

Visitation is Tuesday from 5p.m. to 8p.m. at Farmers Funeral Home located at 415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas

Funeral Services are Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Farmers Funeral Home