SILSBEE, Texas — The new mayor of Silsbee, citing differences with city council and the city manager, will be resigning at the end of the month.

Silsbee Mayor Mike Tomas was elected in May 2019 to replace Herbert Muckleroy who retired in 2018 after 12 years as mayor.

Tomas released a statement to the media Wednesday afternoon saying the decision to resign “did not come easy.”

Tomas’ resignation will be effective on December 31, 2019 according to the statement.

Tomas thanked his friends and supporters and explained that after a short time in office he realized that his goals were not shared by council members and the city manager.

He noted that the office of mayor did not have the power to change things saying that “the Mayor simply is there to conduct the City Council meetings and to sign off on what the Council has approved.”

“I have lost confidence in the way in which the city’s business is being conducted, I have voiced my concerns and yet decisions are still being made that I cannot sign my name to, and that I have no power to change,” he said in the statement.

Tomas mentioned that his biggest disagreement with the council involves a “up front” costs of new hotel that he says the city is covering instead of the developer.

He also said in the statement that he’d received a report of a council member and city employees “conducting themselves in a manner that compromises the integrity of the entire council and the city.”

While he reported the allegations to the city manager he says that after two weeks nothing has been done according to the statement.

He then said in the statement that another objective was to work to secure a new contract for the city’s police officers but two council members would not vote for a new contract.

Tomas also said in the statement that the “two council members made it clear, they did not support the police department.”

12News reached out to Tomas for more but he said he was not granting any interviews and referred back to his released statement. (Scroll down to read the full statement.)

Read Tomas’ full statement…

“I am here today to announce my resignation as Mayor of Silsbee effective December 31, 2019. First, I would like to thank my family, friends and supporters. This decision did not come easy for me. I had three main goals when I started this journey, first to support the employees of the City, to promote Silsbee in a positive manner, and growing business in Silsbee that was in the best interest of both the citizens and the City. After a short time in office I realized that my goals were not in line with some members of the City Council nor that of the City Manager. Many do not realize, but the position of Mayor has no power to change things, the Mayor simply is there to conduct the City Council meetings and to sign off on what the Council has approved.

I have lost confidence in the way in which the city’s business is being conducted, I have voiced my concerns and yet decisions are still being made that I cannot sign my name to, and that I have no power to change. My biggest objection is to the proposed new hotel. The City is putting up all the up front cost and the developer is not putting in any of their own money, this to me is a “red flag”. Why would a developer not want any of their own moneys invested in a project such as this? Next, it has been reported to me that a council member and City employees are conducting themselves in a manner that compromises the integrity of the entire council and the City. I reported this allegation to the City Manager and requested an investigation into the allegations in regard to the City employees, this was nearly two weeks ago and as of today nothing has been done. I cannot be a part of organization that allows certain members to compromise my integrity nor that of the City. Last, one of my main objectives was to work with the Police Association to secure a new contract for the officers. Two council members made it clear, they did not support the police department and would not vote for a new contract.

Again, I want to thank everyone who supported me on this journey. God Bless, each and every one of you.”