Justin Smith had perfect attendance during his entire school career at Warren ISD. Besides being a good student, his mother Gwen Haynes says he was also a family-oriented man who loved to play jokes on his siblings.

"I feel like I'm walking still in a nightmare, but I'm here you know, I have to be here…He's not here but he's always going to be with me. And I feel him near me," Haynes said.

Haynes is busy managing her dogs, her kids, and her grandchildren. One of her children died three weeks ago and her heart became empty, she said.

"Justin was just, I called him my gentle giant, he was bigger than life, he was just so outgoing and always happy," Haynes said.

Justin loved to play games like Magic The Gathering or League of Legends. He also played with his nieces often.

Moments like that were cut short when Justin was driving along Highway 96 North of Silsbee.

Texas DPS troopers say he rear-ended a dump truck. He was taken to a Beaumont hospital before being flown to Memorial Hermann hospital.

Haynes keeps a picture of her holding Justin’s hand in the hospital.

"First of all, as a mother, you never want to see that but to see that I hope he knew that I was there hanging on," Haynes said.

The ironworker hung on long enough to get his organs donated.

Haynes says his heart went to a 63-year-old male who has been waiting for a heart for 687 days. His lungs went to a 74-year-old male from Texas. His liver went to a 27-year-old male in Texas who has been waiting 291 days. His left kidney went to a 7-year-old boy in Texas who had been waiting 129 days.

His right kidney went to a 37-year-old female from Texas who had been waiting 2,166 days.

Haynes wrote letters to the recipients and wants to have a meeting with them in the future.

"They know you lost someone so they can live and it's hard for them to deal with that. I hope they're all there, I would love to meet them all and give them a big hug and tell them I hope they're doing okay," Haynes said.

Haynes knows her son’s selfless act can allow others to continue their life, which should not be taken for granted.

"Because of Justin's gift, they're able to have days with their family, and that's just wonderful. I know if I would be in their situation. I would be so grateful for just one more day," Haynes said.

"I love him and I miss him, and just as I was in life I'll be here for him always, every day," Haynes said.

Haynes hopes to meet the recipients on November 3, which would be Justin’s 25th birthday.



© 2018 KBMT