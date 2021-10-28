'I want him viral': Silsbee woman praises FedEx delivery driver who picked up fallen Halloween decoration

Thursday Warren tells 12News she wants the world to know that even the smallest gesture goes a long way.

SILSBEE, Texas — As the rain moved away from Southeast Texas yesterday and the heavy winds persisted, one FedEx delivery driver continued dropping off packages.

There was something he did while delivering that caught the attention of one Silsbee resident.

Thursday Warren was not home at the time of the delivery, but her doorbell camera caught the generous deed.

Warren has decorations set up on her front porch for Halloween. One of them included a tall witch she named Bertha.

Due to the winds, Bertha fell over. The FedEx employee, Michael Andrus, from Beaumont saw the fallen witch as he approached the porch. He proceeded to pick her up and even fixed her hair and hat.

Warren tells 12News she wants the world to know that even the smallest gesture goes a long way.

"I appreciate and thank this man for going above and beyond. I want him viral," said Warren.

The same winds impacted Southeast Texas today and to no surprise, the witch fell over, again.

Andrus made another delivery at Warren's house and had to save Bertha, again.

The doorbell video shows what appears to be Andrus talking on the phone.

"This is my second time picking this witch up," he says.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device