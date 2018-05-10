SILSBEE — A Silsbee man caught a 500-pound gator on the last day of gator season.

Brian Curtis was in six feet of swamp water, pulling on a line with no idea the gator was waiting for him on the other end. He caught the gator in Tyler County on a private property.

The 12-foot-3 inch gator was caught on Sunday, which was the last day of hunting season.

After 20 days of monitoring, Curtis said he had given up hope of catching him. He had been following the gator since September 10th.

However, Curtis went into the water on Sunday to remove a line for the close of the season and discovered the huge reptile at the other end of the line.

"It was out there tight in the water and I went to pull on it and it was huge," said Curtis.

Curtis had the meat processed and plans on making boots, wallets and purses out of the dead gator.

