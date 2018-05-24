A Silsbee man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when his Camaro rear-ended a garbage truck on US 96 in Hardin County.

Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Stephanie Davis told 12News the accident happened at 4:15 a.m. about five miles north of Silsbee.

An initial DPS report says a Mack garbage truck was headed north and a Camaro driven by Justin Dwayne Smith, 25, of Silsbee, slammed into the back of the truck. Smith was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth with serious injuries. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

"All information is preliminary as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this crash,” Sgt. Davis said.

© 2018 KBMT