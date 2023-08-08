Silsbee residents will have the chance to vote on $84M bond for the school district

The Facility Advisory Committee which includes parents, district administrators and community leaders recommended the $84 million bond to the board.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District is moving forward with their plans to upgrade it's campuses.

The Silsbee ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted for an $84 million dollar bond referendum to be included in the November 2023 election.

Now the bond is in the hand of Silsbee voters.

The money will be used to address several aging facilities across the district according to board members.

The biggest project will be building the brand new middle school which is replacing the current one, which is 50-years-old according to district officials.

The new middle school will include a state-of-the-art gym and agriculture facility. It will serve 7th and 8th grade students.

This bond proposal would also move 6th grade students to the Laura Reeves campus which will be renovated into an intermediate campus and would serve 4th, 5th and 6th graders.

Pre-K and kindergarten students would relocate to Silsbee Elementary School.

"Not only is safety for our students and staff in the forefront of these projects, it also included recommendations to strengthen college and career programs as well as enhanced overall teaching environment," said Byron Dauriac, a member of the Facilities Advisory Board.

Other upgrades included in the bond are:

Safety and security updates across multiple campuses.

Construction of Career and Technical Education Building at Silsbee High School, which will include floral design, technology, culinary, robotics and nursing.

Updates to the softball and baseball complex, including installation of turf fields and drainage improvements.

Resurfacing the tennis courts.

Construction of a new agriculture barn.

For more information about the bond, visit Silsbee ISD website.