'Wowed the judges': Silsbee ISD freshman, her steer win big at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Kylee Champagne and her steer Geronimo “wowed the judges” and placed first in class for the Calf Scramble show.

SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee Independent School District student brought her talent to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and won big.

Kylee Champagne, a Silsbee ISD freshman, and her steer named Geronimo “wowed the judges” and placed first in class for the Calf Scramble show.

“Which is a huge accomplishment on the big stage of the HLSR,” district officials said in a release.

Champagne also won the scramble essay contest. She was not the only student that represented the Tigers well at the rodeo.

Ryan Broussard, who is also a Silsbee ISD freshman, and his steer named Jet made a great showing in the Market Steer Show, competing against a tough class of nearly 50 other steers.

Champagne, Broussard and several other Silsbee FFA show team members will compete in the upcoming YMBL livestock show beginning March 23, 2023.

