SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee ISD says it's working to have bats removed from the inside of the high school.

In a letter posted on its website, the school district confirms 'no faculty, staff, students, and visitors have been in contact with a bat.'

The letter is addressed to parents, and asks that anyone who feels a child touched or grabbed a bat should call the school at (409)-980-7800.

The letters says the building was inspected by Silsbee ISD maintenance and students and staff are safe during the remediation process.

Contracted 'services will be remediating the problem immediately', according to the letter.

Personnel will inspect the inside and outside of the building for signs of bats after the remediation process.

"We are committed to providing a safe environment for our children. Inspections to keep the campus free of pests are conducted throughout the year," Silsbee High School Principal Scott Schwartz said in the letter.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says Texas is home to 32 of 47 species of bats found in the United States.

"Not only does it hold the distinction of having the most kinds of bats, it also boasts the largest known bat colony in the world, Bracken Cave Preserve, near San Antonio, and the largest urban bat colony, Congress Avenue Bridge, in Austin," TPWD says on its website.

Bats can be dangerous and carry diseases such as rabies, the CDC says.

"Recent data suggest that transmission of rabies virus can occur from minor, seemingly unimportant, or unrecognized bites from bats," the CDC says. "Human and domestic animal contact with bats should be minimized, and bats should never be handled by untrained and unvaccinated persons or be kept as pets."

Bat droppings, called guano, can also be dangerous, according to a blog by Terminix.

