Silsbee ISD mourning loss of high school student following deadly accident on Highway 327

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District staff and students and members of the city's community are mourning the loss of a Silsbee High School junior.

Jaquez Carter died in a Monday morning wreck. He was 17 years old.

Silsbee Police responded to Highway 327 West at the intersection of South 21st Street in Silsbee after receiving a call about a crash. Officers believe Carter was driving a 2012 Mazda east on Highway 327 approaching the intersection, and a man was driving a 2018 Peterbilt tractor truck west on Highway 327 nearing the intersection.

The Peterbilt was carrying a retracted pole trailer, “piggyback” style.

Police believe Carter attempted to turn north onto South 21st Street from Highway 327 and was hit on his passenger's side by the Peterbilt, according to a Silsbee Police Department release. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our Tiger family is mourning the loss of one of our own," district officials said in a release. "Losing a friend, a leader, a brother, and a teammate is never easy, and we are deeply saddened by this loss."

The district is asking community members to come together and support one another and to keep Carter's family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

"Silsbee ISD will keep Jaquez's family, friends, and the school community in our thoughts and prayers," the district said. "We ask that you do the same and offer support to those who need it."

As staff and students navigate through the grief process, district officials are doing all they can to ensure students, teachers, coaches, and staff have access to the resources they need to work through it.

"Silsbee High School will have additional counselors and community youth pastors on campus to provide support to those who need it," the district said.

District officials thanked the community for the outpouring of love and support they have already received.

"It is during times like these that we realize how strong our Tiger family truly is," the district said. "In memory of Jaquez, we ask that you join us in keeping his family, friends, and the Silsbee High School community in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we can honor his memory and support one another through this difficult time."

