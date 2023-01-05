Silsbee ISD, area law enforcement alerted parents and students to the dangers of fentanyl at town hall

Beaumont DEA Agent Jason Wheeler says fentanyl has surpassed deaths associated with car accidents and suicides across the country.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials called a town hall meeting Monday night to get ahead of what they believe is an epidemic sweeping across the nation.

District officials and law enforcement are aware the growing popularity of fentanyl. They feel the issue has made it's way to Southeast Texas and do not want the dangerous drug in the hands of students.

While there have been fentanyl cases inside the district, law enforcement said there were 16 fentanyl overdose cases between 2022 and 2022 in Hardin County.

Parents, district officials and law enforcement all want to get ahead of the issue before it becomes a problem in schools.

Monday night's event was held as a "first step" in making families aware of how fentanyl is impacting the Southeast Texas community. Parents of Silsbee ISD were grateful for the town hall.

"I think it's really good," Ellis Thompson, Silsbee ISD parent, said. "The only thing they did for us in school in the 90's was D.A.R.E, and they mostly just skated around the topic."

Thompson attended the town hall to get a better idea of what his son might be facing.

"You got all these kids video recording themselves on social media accounts doing drugs because they think it's cool," Thompson said. "It's really not"

Also in attendance was Jason Wheeler, a resident agent in charge of the Beaumont DEA Office. He said fentanyl has made it's way into Hardin County and cost some of their lives.

"Hardin county has approximately 55,000 population," Wheeler said. "So the numbers, they're up there. Right now, you take one pill, you're taking a risk with your life."

Fentanyl is virtually invisible, according to the CDC. Those in it's vicinity may not be able to see or smell it, making it a huge concern for the district.

"Thankfully, we have not had any reported fatalities or any issues with fentanyl in our schools," Kelsey Johnson, Silsbee ISD Director of Communications, said.

Kim Bartel with the Alcohol Drug and Abuse council said it may become easier for teenagers to get their hands on the synthetic drug.

"They share medications from time to time," Bartel said. "It's not that their drug addicts or doing bad in school. It's just that maybe they're needing a little help with anxiety or a pick me up."

District officials and law enforcement are hoping families went home with the crucial information they need to help their children.

"We do want to use this as a proactive measure to make sure all our our people at Silsbee ISD, our Tiger family, is safe," Johnson said.

Agent Wheeler says fentanyl has surpassed deaths associated with car accidents and suicides across the country. He expects this number will only increase in the coming years.