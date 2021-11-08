Silsbee ISD extends upcoming Labor day weekend for staff development

'It will also allow for some deep cleaning of our facilities to help our efforts in protecting our students and staff. '

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District announced it would extend the upcoming Labor day weekend for staff development.

In a Monday Silsbee ISD Facebook post, district officials said they are making Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 and Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, staff development days and student holidays. Monday was already a student holiday.

Silsbee ISD officials said this will give teachers and staff additional academic planning time and allow for a deep cleaning of all facilities to continue to ensure the safety of students and staff.

District officials said students and staff have done a great job of facing pandemic-related challenges, and that if parents have any questions they can contact their child's campus.

This weekend extension announcement comes shortly after Newton Independent School District officials and Kirbyville Consolidated Independent School District officials announced temporary closures of all campuses. Both school districts will resume all classes and extracurricular activities Sept. 7, 2021.

