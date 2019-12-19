SILSBEE, Texas — Just a week before Christmas, one Silsbee family won't be so eager to countdown the days.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a family of five lost all of their presents and the place they called home.

The house is located in the 9000 block of Little Big Horn Drive in Silsbee. It took firefighters nearly an hour to put out the fire, but the home is heavily damaged.

In addition to losing their home, the family lost their aquarium pets. However, the dog was saved.

Two of the couple's three children have disabilities. The father says he's glad no one else was home at the time of the fire.

The father was the only person home at the time of the fire. He was able to exit safely.

Today, Thursday, Dec. 19, is the couple's 22-year anniversary. The two are just grateful to spend it together.

The family is currently staying in an RV with the father's mother in Broaddus, near Lufkin. This is where they'll have to spend the Christmas holiday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Initially, it appeared to be an electrical issue, according to Beaumont Fire Department spokesman Brad Pennison.

The American Red Cross has provided the family with assistance following the fire.

If you'd like to help feel free to contact the family using the information below.

Contact information

Cheryl Young, Grandmother

Phone: 409-221-4593

Email: Bigmommataru@gmail.com

