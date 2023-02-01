Two Silsbee High School students start podcast to inform, share their love for agriculture

Fatijona Bela and Cheyenne Cooley found joy and satisfaction in agriculture through their school's FFA program. The first episode premieres January 11.

SILSBEE, Texas — Two Silsbee High School students are taking their love of agriculture to the airwaves by launching a new podcast.

The students say listeners of "Beyond The Jacket" can tune in and get caught up on all things "ag" in Southeast Texas.

Junior and senior duo Fatijona Bela and Cheyenne Cooley found joy and satisfaction in agriculture through their school's program.

Now, they want to share their experiences with others.

"Everyone sees us in our jackets, everyone sees those and have logos everywhere, but they don't see what happens outside of that and in the classroom every day," Bela said.

Bela says they want to get more people informed about the Future Farmers of America (FFA) organization, because not a lot of people know about it.

Bela was one of them.

The first episode of "Beyond The Jacket" will air January 11, 2023.

"The FFA jacket is a corduroy jacket that each FFA member has the opportunity to get and it's branded with the logo on the front and the back and your name and chapter and state association goes on the jacket," Cooley said.

The pair says they carefully chose the name of the podcast.

"We wanted to kind of tell people what goes on outside of the jacket versus what's in it," Cooley said.

"Beyond The Jacket" will focus around agriculture is Southeast Texas, the history and its' impact.

"Following through the path of agriculture around us and how it actively affects our day to day life and that it's not just some nationally known organization, that it's in Silsbee and that it's an active part of it," Cooley said.

The duo said they'll interview local farmers, teachers and talk about their passion.

They also have an even bigger selling point. Their humor.

"One because we're funny. I mean, like, you'll have a great laugh. and then to just to get to know more about your own community in the Southeast Texas area," Bela said.

"Beyond The Jacket" will be available on Spotify.

Bela and Cooley will be able to apply for national FFA scholarships at the end of 2023 thanks to the podcast.