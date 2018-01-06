A 2018 Silsbee High School graduate got a big surprise Thursday night during commencement exercises in Silsbee.

When Hunter Parr's name was called his brother, U.S. Navy sailor, Bradley Parr, a 2016 Silsbee grad, was standing on the field in uniform waiting for him.

The two embraced in a long hug as the entire crowd cheered.

Hunter, who has also enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will leave in the next 30 days, could potentially be away at sea for the next 30 days, according to Silsbee High School yearbook advisor Michele Drake.

He was recently told that his brother Bradley, who has not been home since December and is currently stationed at Quantico, VA, would not be able to make it to his high school graduation according to Drake.

Unbeknownst to Hunter, Bradley actually arrived in Silsbee on Tuesday and hid out at a friend's home until the Thursday night graduation ceremony according to Drake.

Hunter was reportedly devastated when he found out his brother would not be at his high school graduation Drake told 12News.

The brother's mom, Christy Parr, says that the two are best friends and share a special bond.

