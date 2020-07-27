Silsbee funeral dies in car crash, services set

Steven Dobbs' funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Highlands, Texas on Wednesday

SILSBEE, Texas — A 59-year-old funeral director has died after a car accident in Florida on Thursday.

Steven Mitchell Dobbs was the funeral director at Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee.

Dobbs' family will gather at Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

A second visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service at 11 at First Baptist Church of Highlands, Texas.

Dobbs will be buried at Houston National Cemetery with Final Military Honors at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30.