x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

local

Silsbee funeral dies in car crash, services set

Steven Dobbs' funeral will be held at First Baptist Church of Highlands, Texas on Wednesday

SILSBEE, Texas — A 59-year-old funeral director has died after a car accident in Florida on Thursday. 

Steven Mitchell Dobbs was the funeral director at Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee. 

Dobbs' family will gather at Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. 

A second visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 10-11 a.m. before the funeral service at 11 at First Baptist Church of Highlands, Texas. 

Dobbs will be buried at Houston National Cemetery with Final Military Honors at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30. 

Credit: Dobbs Family

Also on 12NewsNow.com 

The late Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the US Capitol

COVID-19 Updates: Port Arthur reports 11th coronavirus-related death, 58th for Jefferson County

NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet