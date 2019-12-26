SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee family has opened up their hearts and home to a man known to many who's been down on his luck.

Richard Istree, who goes by Wayne, has been homeless for the past two years. Many might recognize him as the homeless man oftentimes found hanging around the Silsbee WalMart, but to the Cooley family, he's simply their 'guy.'

Istree is 40-years-old. He's from southeast Texas, but ended up in Silsbee when his Grandfather, who lived there, got sick with cancer. He's been in the automotive field for 20 years, but fell on hard times two years ago and became homeless.

"I think most people think it's drugs that made me end up here, you know, people always speculate about what it is that makes you homeless, that and some people think just because your homeless your dirty and nasty, but I get to take a bath about as much as everybody else does," he said.

Istree says he's had a hard time finding a job, but does whatever side work he's offered. He had a phone, but says it was stolen, which made it all the more difficult to find permanent work.

"I mean, I'm not above anything, I've done everything from watching people's kids, to cleaning their house, mowing their grass, just basically doing whatever I can to make a little money," Istree said.

Istree says while he prefers working in an environment by himself, he'd take whatever opportunity comes his way. Although his situation isn't ideal, he says others have gone through much worse, and he's experienced a great deal of generosity over the last two years. In fact, people even notice when he's not in his usual spot at Walmart.

"It makes me feel, you know, like there's hope that people out there do care," he said, "it gives me a sense of being sociable, not ignored."

One of his biggest supporters has been Misty Cooley and her family. They first met more than a year ago.

"Misty and her family's pretty much been one of my lifelines to the outside," he said.

Cooley says she was on her way to work when she first spotted Istree under the bridge.

"I just stopped and asked him if he needed anything, and really the very first time I met he just really touched my heart because whenever I asked him if he needed anything his response was 'some company.'"

Cooley was upset because she was on the way to work and couldn't stop, but she told him she'd be back, and she was. She later invited him to dinner at Chili's with her and her daughter, but Istree wasn't sure she'd show. Cooley would later joke that he "stood her up."

Eventually she caught up with him, and they did go back to Chili's and spent some time talking and getting to know each other. Fast forward several months, and the two developed a strong friendship. Cooley and her daughter check in on him as much as possible. She says she doesn't always bring him money or food, and that sometimes simple conversation is all a person needs.

"For somebody who is lonely and in the cold and sitting by themselves, that might be all they need for that point in time so I just encourage people to be open-minded, have humility, and just be kind and compassionate.

The mother of five has always had a heart for the homeless. Cooley grew up in Illinois and moved to Silsbee about three years ago. She says the homeless population was much bigger there, but she finds ways to serve in southeast Texas by doing things like taking lunches through the "Love Lunch Sack Ministry," and Christmas in the Park for the homeless.

"It's just always been a passion of mine to just show God's love and to serve anyway that I can," Cooley said.

Istree says he's spent the last two Christmas's alone in his tent, but this year he got to spend it with the entire Cooley family; 14-year-old Arion Killion, 12-year-old Aniyah Cooley, 3-year-old's Celina, Keyan and Chrislynn Cooley, and their father Christopher Cooley.

"Every little interaction helps, especially something like this when they invite me into their home to have Christmas with them, it's been awesome," he said.

Cooley said now that she's gotten to know him she feels comfortable and safe around him, and felt it was a good time to bring him inside and invite him into her home. She'd encourage anyone to do the same.

"We all have a story, none of us are perfect and you know, we all fall on hard times and sometimes are harder for others than the next person, and we've been blessed so we give back whenever we can," Cooley said.

Istree said having a family to spend the holiday with was a huge comfort. Prior to Christmas day, Cooley invited others to be a blessing to Istree and drop off gifts. She says several people reached out with kind words ready to help, but she was disappointed to see others had the exact opposite response.

"I think that if we would just get past the point of being judgmental, then you know, we can really make a big change for other people," Cooley said.

Cooley said several people did come through and donate, and several others offered to help in the future. People gifted Istree things like blankets, comforters, pillows, camping gear, food and even some hand-knitted items.

"God's love is bigger than anything else so I just appreciate the people that did come through and the people that did help, and you know, we were able to bless him today, and I'm just so grateful.

Istree said it felt so good to have so many lend a helping hand and drop off gifts for him. He's also grateful to the people that have helped him out this past year.

"I want to thank the people who have been helping me, Misty, her family, all the people who donated all the people who have been helping me out out there at Walmart, it's been a real blessing this year," he said, "if it hadn't been for all these people's kindness I wouldn't have made it this far."

Istree is always in need of things like money, food and water. He could also use some more winter clothes. He's a size 30 X 30 in pants, and a medium in shirts.

If anyone would like to donate to Istree, or possibly offer him a job he can typically be found outside of Walmart during the day time. You can also email 12News reporter Parris Kane at pkane@12newsnow.com, and she'll help you get in touch with Cooley.

This time next year, Istree hopes to have his own home, and a good paying job that will support him and any family he may have.