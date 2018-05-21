Maze featuring Frankie Beverly along with special guest Anthony Hamilton will be performing at Ford Park on September 21, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at FordPark.com, at the Ford Park box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

TICKETS | On Sale May 21

From Ford Park...

MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly will be performing at the Ford Pavilion on September 21, 2018 with special guest Anthony Hamilton, produced by AEG Live Presents and The Silent Partner.

The sound is distinctive -- passionate, creative, original, soulful, honest and powerful. For nearly 40 years, MAZE featuring Frankie Beverly has been one of the most influential groups in modern music history. With an international career laced with chart-topping hits including “We Are One”, “Golden Time of Day” and “Joy and Pain”, the band continues to attract sold-out audiences of music lovers everywhere.

Tickets to MAZE go on sale Friday, May 25th at 10am and will be available for purchase online at www.fordpark.com, at the Ford Park box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Ticket prices start at just $25. Fans and patrons alike can sign up for the free Ford Park Insiders Club Newsletter online by clicking here for special concert announcements, pre-sale information, discounts and more!

© 2018 KBMT