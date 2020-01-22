BEAUMONT, Texas — A Lamar University fraternity has been closed down by its national headquarters due to a report of hazing.

On Friday, January 17, 2020, after receiving recent reports of hazing by the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity the university placed the fraternity on "interim suspension" according to a news release from Lamar University.

The fraternity's national headquarters was also contacted and the dean's office began an investigation the release said.

The Texas Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon at Lamar was then closed by the national fraternity according to a news release from the fraternity’s national headquarters.

The national fraternity said they closed the chapter after they received a “credible report of physical hazing” at the chapter at Lamar the release said.

The fraternity’s national board of directors immediately disbanded the chapter “Out of concern for the safety and well-being of members” the physical hazing according to the release.

The University takes seriously any report of a rule violation by campus organizations according to the release from Lamar.

"Hazing flies in the face of the personal growth and support that SigEp seeks to provide, and there is simply no room for it in the fraternity experience. When students fail to foster a culture of dignity and respect, the Fraternity must hold our chapters and individuals accountable for their poor decisions,” fraternity CEO Brian Warren was quoted as saying in the release.

Statement from Lamar University...

From a Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity news release…

