PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur police collected evidence and are trying to find out who fired at a home in the 3000 block of South Park.

Sergeant S. Meaux said someone called dispatch around 6:30 p.m. Monday saying there was a suspicious person in the area. Another call came into dispatch a short time later reporting shots fired in the same area.

Police have not released many details. A Port Arthur Police Department news release says no one was hit.

Anyone who may know who fired the shots or their motive is asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division.