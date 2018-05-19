Spectators from parts of Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi gathered at the Sabine Saturday for the Fifth Annual "Shootout on the Sabine." The event, hosted by the City of Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau, features a drag boat race, food, drink and adult beverage vendors, live entertainment and a children's activity area.

50-60 racers from around the south will compete in the two day competition.The boats reach speeds over 100 miles per hour, depending on the classification.

According to Shawn Jetton, president and owner of the SRA, drag boats are specifically designed for racing, and are illegal on regular water. He says, driving a boat is different than driving a car.

"In the water when you're doing 100 miles an hour it may feel like 150 160 in a car," says Jetton.

Jetton and the Deep South Racing Association take safety very seriously, and keep a safety boat complete with scuba gear running at all times.

The event will continue on to Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.

It's located at the City of Orange Boat Ramp. Coordinators ask to please note, no pets or coolers will be allowed at the ramp.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at (409)-883-1011

or online at www.orangetexas.org

