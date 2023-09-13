Police: Shooting victim drives himself to Market Basket in Vidor

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News the man was shot somewhere else, possibly outside of city limits, and then drove himself to Market Basket on Main St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIDOR, Texas — A man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to a grocery store in Vidor, police say.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll tells 12News the man was shot somewhere else, possibly outside city limits, and then drove himself to Market Basket on Main St.

Carroll says it's an active scene. It is unknown how serious the man's injuries are.

12News crew on scene saw paramedics take the man out of his car and put him into an ambulance.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.