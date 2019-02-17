BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police responded to a shooting in downtown early Sunday morning near several nightclubs in the Crockett Street area.

An eyewitness told a 12News crew on scene around 12:30 a.m. that one person was shot in the stomach. Police at the scene were unable to confirm details. At this point it is unclear where the shooting occurred.

Officers taped off a crime scene in two different parking lots outside the Safari Club and behind the Brent Coon and Associates building near Crockett Street and Orleans Street.



12News reached out to Beaumont Police for comment.

Bart Masters / KBMT