DEWEYVILLE, Texas — Five undernourished horses are safe thanks to the Newton County Sheriff's Office and a woman who volunteered to give them a new home.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said they got a tip Sunday about horses not being treated properly at a pasture off of County Road 4209 in Deweyville.

Several deputies went to investigate.

"They called me and said 'sheriff, you might want to come down,'" Rowles said.

Sheriff Rowles said five horses appeared to be malnourished and were removed Monday morning.

One of the horses showed noticeable starvation and the other four showed slightly better health according to officials.

"They are thin, but there is a fine line between a thin horse and one like this picture we have," said Sherrif Rowles.

Newton County seized the horse in the worst condition.

Four were taken in by a woman in Silsbee who volunteered to care for them.

"We agreed to that, it was going to cost us a bunch of money to feed five horses," said Sherrif Rowles.

No charges have been filed against the owner of the horses. Sheriff Rowles said the owner voluntarily gave them up.