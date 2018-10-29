Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was recovered yesterday from the Neches River as 53-year-old Douglas Joseph Schwartz of Beaumont.

The preliminary autopsy indicated the cause of death was drowning and the manner of death to be undetermined. Toxicology is still pending for the final autopsy report.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office marine unit are investigating after a fisherman found a body in the water near Sabine Pass Monday afternoon.

The Coast Guard notified the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office about the body about 12:48 p.m. on Oct. 29. A Justice of the Peace was called to the scene.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said an autopsy has been ordered. Detectives are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

