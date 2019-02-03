DEWEYVILLE, Texas — A deputy in Newton County was hit by a truck last night while directing traffic around a building that caught fire in Deweyville.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said his office received a 911 call at 9:05 a.m. reporting the structure fire on Highway 12 east of Highway 87 in the Deweyville area.

A Newton County deputy directing traffic near the scene was hit by a white Ford pickup. Rowles said the hit-and-run was "intentional."

The driver of the truck fled the scene and went south on Highway 87 into Orange County. A Newton County deputy was chasing the driver, Rowles said, but lost sight of the vehicle north of Abes Road.

Officers from Orange County, Texas DPS Troopers and other witnesses found the truck abandoned at a house several blocks north of Abes Road in Orange County.

Rowles said after a short standoff, the driver came out of the house and surrendered to law enforcement without incident.

The injured deputy was taken to the Golden Triangle Emergency Center in Orange by Acadian Ambulance. He was treated for injuries to his knee and foot and released.

"He is now resting comfortably at home," Rowles said in the news release.

The name of the driver and the felony charges are not being released pending arraignment, Rowles said.