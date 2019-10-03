HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Two people are injured after an incident in which two deputies fired weapons after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Hardin County around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News the domestic disturbance took place on Atlantic Road west of Sour Lake on Highway 105.

Two deputies did fire weapons during the incident, striking the suspect according to Davis.

Davis says a 4-year-old girl was struck in the leg by gunfire and was taken to the hospital.

A third party called law enforcement regarding a domestic disturbance according to Davis.

Early investigation shows the suspect may have sexually assaulted his wife according to Davis. Davis says a protective order was in place against the suspect which he states he was not allowed at the house. The order was issued back in January and is good for 12 months according to Davis.

When the deputy arrived and tried to speak to him, the suspect fled and tried to run over the deputy according to Davis. The suspect then crashed into a deputy squad car according to Davis.

The suspect fled into Sour Lake and then returned to the home and tried to break down the back door according to Davis. Two deputies fired weapons at some point during the incident, and the suspect was struck and taken to a hospital according to Davis. He told 12News the suspect was in stable condition when he left the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.