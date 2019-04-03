JASPER COUNTY, Texas —

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman tells 12News McKee's body was found in the Sabine River.

One man is in custody in the case, and Newman says he did know McKee.

It is not clear yet what he will be charged with.

The Newton County woman was reported missing early on Monday morning, and her car was found burned up on County Road 588 near Kirbyville.

The woman, Candi McKee, was reported missing by her husband this morning before her car was found according to friends.

Friends of McKee say she worked at Family Dollar in Buna.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles tells 12News the case is being handled by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

12News will continue to update the story if and when confirmed information is received.