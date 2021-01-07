Man killed by self-inflicted gunshot after deputies confront him over parole, sexual assault warrant

It happened near Fannett on Labelle Road off Highway 365 just before 10 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are revealing more about what led up to a deadly self-inflicted shooting Thursday night.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, deputies were trying to serve a man a warrant while he was inside a company truck. A sexual assault warrant was issued out for his arrest on Wednesday.

Deputies recognized the company truck Thursday night before he unloaded a boat onto a canal off LaBelle Road.

That's when the deputy on scene started to give the man verbal commands. The man then picked up a gun and was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Crystal Holmes.

He spent time behind bars for a murder charge and is considered to be a violent felon, Holmes said. The man violated his parole from the murder conviction, she said. Deputies were serving him a parole warrant in addition to the sexual assault warrant.

Officials have not released the name of the man as of Thursday night.

No deputies were shot or injured at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

This is a developing story.